The U.S. Army is looking to resume helicopter training flights near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA), less than two years after a midair collision between an Army helicopter and a regional jet killed 67 people. The FAA has yet to authorize the resumption of training operations.

FAA Approval Pending

Rep. Don Beyer, D-Va., whose district includes the airport, said Monday that Army officials had informed his office that they were awaiting a response from the FAA. The agency, however, told the Washington Examiner that it had not received a formal request from the Army.

“I have grave concerns about the decision to resume training flights before the NTSB’s safety recommendations have been fully implemented,” Beyer said in a post on X.

The FAA suspended military helicopter training flights in the area in May 2025 following a separate incident involving an Army Black Hawk that prompted airliners approaching DCA to abort their landings.

Legislative Efforts

The Army’s plans come less than a week after congressional leaders reached a bipartisan agreement in principle on several aviation safety provisions, including an ADS-B In mandate. Lawmakers have yet to resolve differences over military aircraft operating requirements. A National Academies report released last week also identified continued safety risks in the airspace surrounding DCA and recommended changes to military pilot training and collision avoidance capabilities.