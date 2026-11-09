Aviation News Accidents/NTSB

Cessna Overturns Behind United Jet

Flight instructor and student escape injury as FAA investigates the incident.

Matt Ryan
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Edited By: Matt Ryan
Cessna Overturns Behind United Jet
[Credit: Don Ramey Logan / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0]
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Key Takeaways:

  • A Cessna 172 carrying a flight instructor and student overturned at John Wayne Airport on Nov. 7 while taxiing behind a United Airlines jet; no injuries were reported, and airport operations were unaffected.
  • The incident's cause is under investigation by the FAA, with the flight school attributing it to jet blast from the airliner and citing ongoing airport reconstruction, while airport officials initially mentioned high winds.
  • This event follows previous incidents where jet blast has caused damage to general aviation aircraft at other airports.
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A Cessna 172 overturned while taxiing behind a United Airlines jet at John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana, California, on Saturday afternoon, Nov. 7, according to an FAA statement. The incident occurred around 2:30 p.m. as the small aircraft was taxiing behind United Flight 2611. A flight instructor and student were aboard the Cessna, and neither was injured.

Flight School Cites Jet Blast

“One of our flight instructors and a student were in the aircraft when it flipped,” Orange County Flight Center director Niki Shetty told CBS Los Angeles. “Currently there is a major reconstruction and realignment project ongoing at the airport, and general aviation aircraft are being adversely impacted by this project, and flight safety may be jeopardized.”

The flight school attributed the incident to a jet blast from a departing airliner. Airport officials initially cited high winds, although the Orange County Fire Authority declined to confirm whether weather conditions or jet blast caused the aircraft to overturn, according to local ABC 7.

Airport spokesperson AnnaSophia Servin addressed the incident in a statement to the media.

“There were no injuries reported,” Servin told City News Service. “There was no impact to operations. The investigation is ongoing.”

FAA Investigation

The aircraft came to rest upside down on the airport’s ACI Jet ramp. Video from the scene showed emergency crews using a crane to return the Cessna to an upright position.

Jet blast has previously caused damage to general aviation aircraft at other airports. In a 2020 incident at San Luis Obispo, California, an American Eagle regional jet undergoing an engine test overturned a hangar and damaged several light aircraft. The FAA is investigating Saturday’s incident and has not released a final determination of its cause.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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Replies: 1

  1. Based on the video I saw, the flight instructor got too close to the 737. You have to give airliners plenty of room when taxiing behind, and be aware when turning behind one to avoid what happened here.

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