Czech aircraft manufacturer BRM Aero has received approval from the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) for its Bristell B23-916 IFR to operate in instrument meteorological conditions (IMC). The certification, granted Nov. 18, comes nearly a year after the company received European type certification for its first aircraft equipped with the Rotax 916 iS engine.

Aircraft Specifications

The two-seat, low-wing aircraft is powered by a 160-horsepower, turbocharged and fuel-injected Rotax 916 iS engine and uses a three-blade, constant-speed propeller from MT-Propeller. The aircraft has a maximum operating altitude of 18,000 feet and a maximum takeoff weight of 1,653 pounds. The IFR variant incorporates lightning strike protection, though flights in known icing conditions remain prohibited.

“Our IFR story began with the B23-915, the first aircraft in the world to be certified with the Rotax 915 iS,” Bristell CEO Martin Bristela said in a company announcement.

U.S. Certification

The B23-916 IFR is the sixth variant of the B23 to receive European type certification and the second approved for flight in IMC. The B23-915 IFR, equipped with a 141-horsepower Rotax 915 iS engine, received its initial IFR approval in December 2024.

In September 2025, BRM Aero received FAA type certification under Part 23 for its B23-912, equipped with a 100-horsepower Rotax engine. According to the manufacturer, FAA certification efforts for the 916 iS-powered variants remain underway. The company has begun accepting orders for the B23-916 IFR through its dealer network.