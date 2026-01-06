Cirrus Announces 2026 SR Series G7+ Updates

Cirrus Aircraft on Tuesday announced its 2026 SR Series G7+ aircraft for the SR20, SR22 and SR22T, outlining a range of updates focused on avionics, connectivity, cabin features and exterior design.

The manufacturer said all 2026 SR Series aircraft will include G7+ generational updates such as Safe Return Emergency Autoland, Automatic Database Updates powered by Cirrus IQ PRO Advanced, Runway Occupancy Awareness and Smart Pitot Heat. According to Cirrus, the updates are intended to build on existing safety and situational awareness systems across the product line.

Connectivity enhancements include expanded Cirrus Global Connect capabilities and higher-power USB-C ports throughout the cabin. Cirrus Global Connect, which integrates weather and communications through an onboard Iridium network, now offers additional weather products such as storm cell movement, turbulence, icing and surface visibility, with automatic updates every five minutes along the flight route, the company said.

All occupants now have access to USB-C ports, with two 60-watt ports in the front cabin and two 100-watt ports in the rear. Cirrus noted that pilots can also choose to bring a Starlink system onboard for connectivity.

The 2026 SR22 will feature a standard three-blade composite propeller, with a new four-blade composite propeller available as an upgrade option. Cirrus also detailed ongoing software updates to its Perspective Touch+ avionics, including enhanced visual approach features and customizable display presets. Exterior changes include new Carbon and Platinum design collections and three new paint colors.

“The 2026 SR Series G7+ provides our customers with more choice, more connectivity and more pilot convenience combined with established safety systems,” Cirrus CEO Zean Nielsen said.