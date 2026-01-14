Aviation News

Cleveland Mayor Pushes For Burke Lakefront Airport Closure By 2029

Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb is pushing to close Burke Lakefront Airport by the end of his second term.

Cleveland Mayor Pushes For Burke Lakefront Airport Closure By 2029
Key Takeaways:

  • Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb aims to close Burke Lakefront Airport by the end of his second term, ideally within the next 12 to 24 months, to redevelop the downtown lakefront.
  • This marks the first time Bibb has set a public timeline for the closure, which requires approval from both Congress and Cleveland City Council.
  • The plan to redevelop Burke's 450 acres for residential and commercial projects faces significant pushback from pilots and businesses who view the airport as a critical regional asset, handling various operations including medevac and Coast Guard missions.
  • Closing the airport also requires Cleveland to demonstrate it serves the public interest and that an alternative facility can handle the displaced air traffic.
Mayor Justin Bibb has set his sights on closing Burke Lakefront Airport by the end of his second term, signaling a renewed push to redevelop the city’s downtown lakefront.

“It would be fantastic to get this closed by the end of my second term,” Bibb told local media outlet Cleveland.com. “And I’d be even more excited to get it done over the next 12 to 24 months.”

According to the report, Bibb’s remarks are the first time he has set a public timeline for closing the airport noting that he hopes to convince both Congress and Cleveland City Council to support the measure.

For years, city leaders have weighed decommissioning Burke’s 450 acres to make way for residential and commercial projects. But the plan faces pushback from pilots and business tenants who argue the airport remains a critical regional asset.

 Burke averages roughly 50,000 operations annually, including medevac flights, Coast Guard missions, and flight training, according to AOPA. Federal regulations also require Cleveland to show that closing the airport would serve the public interest and that another facility could absorb the displaced traffic.

Upcoming hearings regarding Burke Lakefront’s future begin Jan. 21.

