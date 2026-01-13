College of DuPage Awarded $4M to Expand Aviation, Drone Training

College of DuPage, based in Glen Ellyn, Illinois, has received $4 million in federal funding to expand its aviation and unmanned aircraft systems programs.

The funding comes from the U.S. Department of Education’s Fund for the Improvement of Postsecondary Education Special Projects program, which is intended to support workforce development in areas identified as national needs. The college launched its aviation program in fall 2023 and currently enrolls more than 140 students.

The school offers an associate degree in aviation management and is developing an associate degree focused on unmanned aerial vehicles, commonly known as drones. COD President Muddassir Siddiqi said the funding is intended to help address workforce shortages across multiple segments of the aviation industry.

“The purpose of this grant is to address the national shortage of workforce in aviation, operation, dispatch, airport management and unmanned aerial systems technical personnel,” Siddiqi told the Naperville Sun.

Over the next four years, the program plans to use the grant to expand offerings, including adding short-term credential pathways, enhanced lab and simulation technology, and hiring additional technical staff with industry experience.

College officials said the funding will also support outreach to additional student populations and could significantly increase the school’s aviation workforce output by the end of the grant period.