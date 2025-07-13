Colorado Airport Submits To Noise Study

Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport (commonly called Jeffco) will undergo an FAA Part 150 Noise Compatibility Planning process to address increasingly loud calls for the closure of the airport over noise complaints and, more recently, leaded avgas emissions. It’s a formal process designed to determine the overall noise signature of the facility and identify mitigation efforts. “Our goal is to be as good of a neighbor as we can,” Airport Director Eric Dahl said. “To listen to what people are saying and try to figure out how we can minimize what impacts we can and to the degree that we’re able to.” A well-organized group of anti-airport activists has been lobbying against the airport for years and there have been lawsuits launched also.

Public input is key to the overall process, and the first phase is mostly about analyzing the thousands of noise complaints already registered. It will also measure sound levels around the airport to determine where excessive noise for the land use is encountered. For the purpose of the studies, the FAA has set a “day-night level” (DNL) of an average of 65 decibels of airport noise to be the trigger point for mitigation. That’s the sound level of a “busy office” or “normal conversation.” A noise level map will be generated by the data and areas with land use incompatible to noise at those levels. Then the authorities can implement mitigation measures to try to get all areas under the “65 DNL.”

While all the data will be useful, a significant component of the process is political. The noisy protests from neighbors have caught the ears of government reps at all levels and the media. Democratic State Representative Kyle Brown told the local NBC affiliate that Jeffco bought some good will with its willingness to take part in the process. “Just standing here in Superior, you can tell we have serious concerns about the noise contours in this area,” Brown said. “We have concerns about the impact that noise is having on the community.” The process will take about two years.