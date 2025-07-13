Colorado Airport Submits To Noise Study

Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport (commonly called Jeffco) will undergo an FAA Part 150 Noise Compatibility Planning process to address increasingly loud calls for the closure of the airport over noise complaints and, more recently, leaded avgas emissions. It’s a formal process designed to determine the overall noise signature of the facility and identify mitigation efforts. “Our goal is to be as good of a neighbor as we can,” Airport Director Eric Dahl said. “To listen to what people are saying and try to figure out how we can minimize what impacts we can and to the degree that we’re able to.” A well-organized group of anti-airport activists has been lobbying against the airport for years and there have been lawsuits launched also.
Public input is key to the overall process, and the first phase is mostly about analyzing the thousands of noise complaints already registered. It will also measure sound levels around the airport to determine where excessive noise for the land use is encountered. For the purpose of the studies, the FAA has set a “day-night level” (DNL) of an average of 65 decibels of airport noise to be the trigger point for mitigation. That’s the sound level of a “busy office” or “normal conversation.” A noise level map will be generated by the data and areas with land use incompatible to noise at those levels. Then the authorities can implement mitigation measures to try to get all areas under the “65 DNL.”
While all the data will be useful, a significant component of the process is political. The noisy protests from neighbors have caught the ears of government reps at all levels and the media. Democratic State Representative Kyle Brown told the local NBC affiliate that Jeffco bought some good will with its willingness to take part in the process. “Just standing here in Superior, you can tell we have serious concerns about the noise contours in this area,” Brown said. “We have concerns about the impact that noise is having on the community.” The process will take about two years.
Not just that one. KFLY is also. The city and surrounding areas are encroaching on the airport. With a land grab vengeance. Colorado is getting overwhelmed with people fleeing California. Their political pull and power will soon show its ugly self. Stay tuned…
This is far from being a “noise study”, this is just the next step in the scorched earth policy of anarchists, who by the way, built their houses long after Jeffco airport was there out in the middle of no where. The only thing acceptable to these people, is the airport closing, and being bulldozed like Chicago Meigs was. I flew out of Denver Spaceport for 32 years before leaving that state, I have seen how rabid these people can be.
I whole heartedly agree with performing a noise study and the creation of an “impact map”. When it is published, all homes and businesses in the areas that exceed the limits should then be demolished and removed at the owner’s expense. If the people complaining about the airport want extreme measures taken, perhaps this concept might be considered.
Fair is fair.
Do an ecological impact study on developers who are destroying that sensitive high plain valley area with unchecked construction growth.
This post wins the interwebs today…