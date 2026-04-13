Company News

Adventure Pilot Rolls Out iFly EFB 14

Update adds satellite imagery, revised chart options and expanded audio alerts for pilots.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
Adventure Pilot Rolls Out iFly EFB 14
Satellite Layer on iFly EFB [Credit: iFly EFB]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • Adventure Pilot has released Version 14 of its iFly EFB, featuring a new high-resolution satellite imagery layer, updated raster mapping, and a graphics engine upgrade for improved performance.
  • The update enhances visual clarity with revised navigation chart options and improves pilot awareness through expanded audio callouts for major alerts.
  • Version 14 also includes reliability improvements for flight-plan filing and briefing, Nexrad animation, and traffic display, supporting future-dated and multiple flight plans across Android, iOS, and Windows.
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Adventure Pilot said Friday that it has released Version 14 of its iFly EFB, adding a high-resolution satellite imagery layer, new raster mapping and a graphics engine update intended to improve performance across supported devices, according to a company press release. The company said the update also includes revised navigation chart options aimed at improving readability at wider zoom levels.

“We focused this release on what pilots actually see and use in the cockpit,” Juanita Boyd of Adventure Pilot said. “Better visuals, faster performance, and clearer alerts—those are the things that make a real difference in flight.”

The company said the new satellite layer is designed to give pilots added visual reference for terrain, landmarks and route planning, while expanded audio callouts now cover major alert types so pilots can receive more information without looking down during high-workload phases of flight.

Adventure Pilot also said Version 14 includes improvements to flight-plan filing and briefing reliability, Nexrad animation, traffic display behavior and support for future-dated and multiple flight-plan submissions. The company’s EFB is available across Android, iOS and Windows platforms.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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