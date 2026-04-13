Adventure Pilot Rolls Out iFly EFB 14

Adventure Pilot said Friday that it has released Version 14 of its iFly EFB, adding a high-resolution satellite imagery layer, new raster mapping and a graphics engine update intended to improve performance across supported devices, according to a company press release. The company said the update also includes revised navigation chart options aimed at improving readability at wider zoom levels.

“We focused this release on what pilots actually see and use in the cockpit,” Juanita Boyd of Adventure Pilot said. “Better visuals, faster performance, and clearer alerts—those are the things that make a real difference in flight.”

The company said the new satellite layer is designed to give pilots added visual reference for terrain, landmarks and route planning, while expanded audio callouts now cover major alert types so pilots can receive more information without looking down during high-workload phases of flight.

Adventure Pilot also said Version 14 includes improvements to flight-plan filing and briefing reliability, Nexrad animation, traffic display behavior and support for future-dated and multiple flight-plan submissions. The company’s EFB is available across Android, iOS and Windows platforms.