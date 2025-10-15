BOND: $1.7B Bombardier Order Customer Revealed

Bombardier on Tuesday identified BOND as the customer behind its previously undisclosed $1.7 billion June 2025 firm order. A long-term service agreement was included in the deal, which included a firm order for a mix of 50 Challenger 3500 and Global 6500 aircraft.

The announcement came at the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition in Las Vegas, where BOND formally introduced its brand to the industry. The new fractional ownership company expects deliveries beginning in 2027.

BOND said the order and service partnership mark the foundation of its “Fractional 2.0” model, designed for premium private flyers seeking reliability and exclusivity. The agreement includes options for 70 additional aircraft, which could bring the total value to more than $4 billion if fully exercised.

Backed by $350 million in preferred equity and debt financing led by KKR, BOND said it plans to operate the industry’s first fully super-midsize and large-cabin fractional fleet, with each aircraft limited to 10 owners and staffed by full-time flight attendants on every flight.

According to Bombardier President and CEO Éric Martel, BOND’s exclusive selection of Bombardier aircraft and services is a reflection of the new company’s confidence in the manufacturer’s products and global support network.

“This agreement goes beyond an aircraft order—it marks a first-of-a-kind, uniquely integrated service collaboration,” Martel said.

BOND Chairman and Group CEO Bill Papariella added that the company’s model is “built for the select few who expect service perfection every time they fly,” reflecting a shared commitment to long-term reliability and care.