BOND: $1.7B Bombardier Order Customer Revealed

Deal between Bombardier and BOND could be worth up to $4 billion, if options fully exercised.

[Credit: Bombardier]
Key Takeaways:

  • Bombardier identified BOND, a new fractional ownership company, as the customer behind its $1.7 billion firm order for 50 Challenger 3500 and Global 6500 aircraft, which includes a long-term service agreement.
  • BOND formally introduced its "Fractional 2.0" model, backed by $350 million in KKR-led financing, aiming to offer premium private flyers an exclusive experience with a dedicated super-midsize and large-cabin fleet, starting deliveries in 2027.
  • The agreement includes options for 70 additional aircraft, potentially increasing the total value to over $4 billion, underscoring a significant, integrated service collaboration between Bombardier and BOND.
Bombardier on Tuesday identified BOND as the customer behind its previously undisclosed $1.7 billion June 2025 firm order. A long-term service agreement was included in the deal, which included a firm order for a mix of 50 Challenger 3500 and Global 6500 aircraft. 

The announcement came at the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition in Las Vegas, where BOND formally introduced its brand to the industry. The new fractional ownership company expects deliveries beginning in 2027.

BOND said the order and service partnership mark the foundation of its “Fractional 2.0” model, designed for premium private flyers seeking reliability and exclusivity. The agreement includes options for 70 additional aircraft, which could bring the total value to more than $4 billion if fully exercised. 

Backed by $350 million in preferred equity and debt financing led by KKR, BOND said it plans to operate the industry’s first fully super-midsize and large-cabin fractional fleet, with each aircraft limited to 10 owners and staffed by full-time flight attendants on every flight.

According to Bombardier President and CEO Éric Martel, BOND’s exclusive selection of Bombardier aircraft and services is a reflection of the new company’s confidence in the manufacturer’s products and global support network. 

“This agreement goes beyond an aircraft order—it marks a first-of-a-kind, uniquely integrated service collaboration,” Martel said. 

BOND Chairman and Group CEO Bill Papariella added that the company’s model is “built for the select few who expect service perfection every time they fly,” reflecting a shared commitment to long-term reliability and care.

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

