CWBS, Pilatus Extend PC-24 Wheel And Brake Agreement

Cleveland Wheel & Brake Systems has extended its supplier agreement with Pilatus Aircraft Ltd. to continue providing OEM wheel and brake assemblies for the Pilatus PC-24 Super Versatile Jet through 2036.

The Avon, Ohio-based company currently supplies the nose wheel assemblies, main wheel assemblies and brake assemblies for the PC-24. CWBS said its relationship with Pilatus also includes work on the PC-12 PRO and PC-21 programs.

CWBS President Brett Fulford said the agreement continues a business relationship that has included both civil and military aircraft programs.

“We have enjoyed a very positive relationship with Pilatus for many years, and it has been a pleasure to be a part of their growth both in the business and military markets,” Fulford said. “The Pilatus commitment to quality and focus on innovation is strongly aligned with Cleveland’s culture of innovation and quality, and this partnership has provided many opportunities as we look forward to continuing being a part of their future growth.”

The PC-24 is certified to operate from a range of runway lengths and surfaces, including grass, gravel and snow. CWBS Vice President of Engineering Dan Basch said the aircraft’s operating profile was an important part of the design requirements for its wheel and brake systems.

“The CWBS team is proud to have designed and manufactured the PC-24 wheels and brakes to the stringent Pilatus requirements that help generate the landing performance, reliability, and maintainability Pilatus and their customers require to safely operate the PC-24 on short fields and extreme landing conditions,” Basch said. “This is a testament to the strong technical and commercial relationship we have developed with Pilatus throughout the years.”