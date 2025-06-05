FAA Funds Electric Taxi Initiative

On Tuesday, StandardAero announced their partnership with Green Taxi Solutions (GTS), backed by a $5.6 million grant from the FAA. The collaboration between the aviation service company and GTS looks to spearhead development of the “Zero Engine Taxi.”

The proposed system would allow aircraft to taxi using only their auxiliary power unit (APU) to power electric motors on the landing gear wheels. GTS says the system will save 80,000 gallons of fuel and $250,000 per aircraft annually and would reduce fuel consumption, brake and engine wear and tear, and noise output while taxiing.

Former fighter pilot and GTS founder David Valaer emphasized the importance of teamwork between industry partners in a statement.

“This partnership with StandardAero positions us for success by aligning our innovative technology with a proven certification partner,” Valaer said. “With the support of the FAA and our world-class collaborators, we are bringing to market a game-changing capability that meets the industry’s growing demand for cost-effective, sustainable ground operations.”

StandardAreo will manage certification for the electric taxiing system, which is expected to take two to three years. Certification will begin with the Embraer E175 before continuing to other commercial and military aircraft.

Both StandardAreo and GTS plan to attend the 2025 Paris Air Show later this month and are expected to speak more on their newly minted partnership.