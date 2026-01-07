Company News

Firecrown Aviation Group Outlines 2026 Plans; Ewing Named Group President

Company announces upcoming plans for 2026 as new Aviation Group President takes the helm of Firecrown's aviation brands.

Key Takeaways:

  • Firecrown Media’s Aviation Group has announced its 2026 plans, focusing on comprehensive brand refreshes, new digital platforms, and expanded editorial investment across its aviation portfolio.
  • Ryan Ewing, founder of AirlineGeeks, has been appointed as the group president of Firecrown’s Aviation Group.
  • Key initiatives for 2026 include modernizing titles like The Aviation Consumer and Plane + Pilot, launching improved digital platforms for journal content, and increasing editorial, video, and audio coverage across multiple brands.
Firecrown Media’s Aviation Group has detailed its plans for 2026, outlining upcoming brand refreshes, new digital platforms, and expanded editorial investment across its aviation portfolio. The company also announced that Ryan Ewing has been named group president of Firecrown’s Aviation Group.

The moves follow a transitional 2025 for the group, as Firecrown worked through post-acquisition integration while investing in leadership, editorial alignment, and digital infrastructure across its aviation brands.

Ewing previously served in senior digital and editorial leadership roles within Firecrown’s Aviation Group and is the founder of AirlineGeeks, an aviation news website focused on airline operations, safety, and industry analysis. His background also includes airline crew planning and scheduling analysis, airport operations, regulatory compliance, and aviation communications roles. He holds an MBA and a degree in aviation management.

According to Firecrown, several initiatives are planned for 2026:

  • The Aviation Consumer and Plane + Pilot will undergo refreshes. Plane + Pilot magazine has fully  relaunched with a focus on a modernized design and updated editorial presentation.
  • New digital platforms will be introduced for journal content from The Aviation Consumer, Aviation Safety, and IFR Magazine, featuring improved navigation and archive access.
  • The company will continue expanding editorial, video, and audio coverage across FLYING, AVweb, KITPLANES, Plane + Pilot, and related titles.

Firecrown said the 2026 initiatives build on portfolio investments and editorial leadership changes announced previously and are intended to strengthen the group’s long-term publishing strategy.

