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Garmin Adds GFC 600 Autopilot STCs For Air Tractor, Piper Matrix

Cessna 310P/Q certification is expected in July.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
Garmin Adds GFC 600 Autopilot STCs For Air Tractor, Piper Matrix
[Credit: Garmin]
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Key Takeaways:

  • Garmin has received FAA Supplemental Type Certification (STC) for its GFC 600 digital autopilot in Air Tractor AT-802 and AT-802A models, and Piper Matrix PA-46R-350T aircraft.
  • The GFC 600 is designed for high-performance piston, turbine, and jet aircraft, offering advanced features like altitude hold, VNAV capability, and a dedicated straight-and-level button.
  • Certification for the Cessna 310P/Q is expected in July, and will include the new Smart Rudder Bias system designed to assist pilots during one-engine inoperative events.
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Garmin has received FAA Supplemental Type Certification for its GFC 600 digital autopilot in Air Tractor AT-802 and AT-802A models and Piper Matrix PA-46R-350T aircraft, the company announced Wednesday.

The GFC 600 is designed for higher-performance piston singles and twins, as well as some turbine and jet aircraft. According to Garmin, the system includes standard autopilot modes such as altitude hold, vertical speed and heading, along with altitude preselect, indicated airspeed hold, VNAV capability, yaw damping and a dedicated LVL button that can return the aircraft to straight-and-level flight. Some functions require compatible Garmin equipment and some are not available in the Air Tractor installations.

Garmin said the Air Tractor and Piper Matrix approvals are available immediately through select Garmin authorized dealers. The company said certification for the Cessna 310P/Q is expected in July.

For appropriately equipped Cessna 310P/Q aircraft, Garmin also plans to offer Smart Rudder Bias, which is designed to assist pilots during one-engine inoperative events. The system uses engine data shown on a G600 TXi flight display to monitor power differences between engines and applies rudder force assistance when a preset differential is detected.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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