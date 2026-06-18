Garmin Adds GFC 600 Autopilot STCs For Air Tractor, Piper Matrix

Garmin has received FAA Supplemental Type Certification for its GFC 600 digital autopilot in Air Tractor AT-802 and AT-802A models and Piper Matrix PA-46R-350T aircraft, the company announced Wednesday.

The GFC 600 is designed for higher-performance piston singles and twins, as well as some turbine and jet aircraft. According to Garmin, the system includes standard autopilot modes such as altitude hold, vertical speed and heading, along with altitude preselect, indicated airspeed hold, VNAV capability, yaw damping and a dedicated LVL button that can return the aircraft to straight-and-level flight. Some functions require compatible Garmin equipment and some are not available in the Air Tractor installations.

Garmin said the Air Tractor and Piper Matrix approvals are available immediately through select Garmin authorized dealers. The company said certification for the Cessna 310P/Q is expected in July.

For appropriately equipped Cessna 310P/Q aircraft, Garmin also plans to offer Smart Rudder Bias, which is designed to assist pilots during one-engine inoperative events. The system uses engine data shown on a G600 TXi flight display to monitor power differences between engines and applies rudder force assistance when a preset differential is detected.