Hartzell Receives STC For Frontier Prop On Cessna 180s

Hartzell Propeller said Monday that it has received FAA supplemental type certificate approval for its Frontier aluminum propeller for Cessna 180 Skywagon A-J models powered by Continental O-470 engines.

Propeller Details

The 88-inch, two-blade propeller uses an aluminum hub and scimitar-style aluminum blades. Hartzell said the installed assembly weighs 55.4 pounds and is approved for Continental O-470 A, J, K, L, R and S engine variants. The company said the propeller has no RPM restrictions.

“The Skywagon community has been looking for a way to get more performance from these trusted aircraft without the downtime and expense of an engine upgrade,” JJ Frigge, president of Hartzell Propeller, said. “The Frontier is our answer—an affordable, two-blade aluminum Hartzell propeller designed to help pilots get off the ground faster, climb out of tight strips better, and give the Skywagon a presence you can hear as well as feel. It is an especially compelling solution for floatplane operators and pilots flying in demanding environments, such as Alaska.”

STC Kit And Support

The STC kit includes a polished spinner and FAA-approved documentation. Hartzell said the propeller is covered by its Top Prop warranty through first overhaul. According to the company, the Frontier can provide up to a 5% improvement in ground roll, total takeoff distance and climb performance.

The Frontier adds another option to Hartzell’s Top Prop line for Cessna Skywagon operators. The company has also received Voyager propeller STCs for several Cessna models, including the Cessna 180, 182, 185, 206 and T206 fleets.