Jessica Ambats Named FLYING Editor In Chief

FLYING Magazine has named Jessica Ambats as editor in chief as the publication prepares for its 100th anniversary. Ambats, who has been serving as FLYING’s deputy editor, will lead editorial coverage for the magazine’s print, digital and other platforms.

She previously served as editor of Plane & Pilot and senior editor at Pilot Getaways. A pilot and air-to-air photographer, Ambats has also produced aviation photography that has appeared in aviation publications, books and other industry materials.

“I’m honored to take on this role at such an important moment for FLYING,” Ambats said. “This brand has an incredible legacy, and I’m excited to help shape its future with stories that inform, inspire, and serve the aviation community.”

Founded in 1927, FLYING is a sister publication of AVweb and covers general aviation, business aviation, training and other segments of the aviation industry.