Company News

Jessica Ambats Named FLYING Editor In Chief

FLYING's former Deputy Editor to lead AVweb's sister publication.

Editorial Staff
Verified
Edited By: Matt Ryan
Jessica Ambats Named FLYING Editor In Chief
[Credit: Jessica Ambats]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • Jessica Ambats has been appointed Editor-in-Chief of FLYING Magazine, a role she takes on as the publication approaches its 100th anniversary.
  • Ambats will lead all editorial coverage for FLYING's print, digital, and other platforms.
  • She brings a strong background in aviation media, previously serving as deputy editor for FLYING, editor for Plane & Pilot, and senior editor at Pilot Getaways, in addition to being a pilot and air-to-air photographer.
See a mistake? Contact us.

FLYING Magazine has named Jessica Ambats as editor in chief as the publication prepares for its 100th anniversary. Ambats, who has been serving as FLYING’s deputy editor, will lead editorial coverage for the magazine’s print, digital and other platforms.

She previously served as editor of Plane & Pilot and senior editor at Pilot Getaways. A pilot and air-to-air photographer, Ambats has also produced aviation photography that has appeared in aviation publications, books and other industry materials.

“I’m honored to take on this role at such an important moment for FLYING,” Ambats said. “This brand has an incredible legacy, and I’m excited to help shape its future with stories that inform, inspire, and serve the aviation community.”

Founded in 1927, FLYING is a sister publication of AVweb and covers general aviation, business aviation, training and other segments of the aviation industry.

Editorial Staff

0 replies

Share Your Thoughts
Sign-up for newsletters & special offers!

Get the latest stories & special offers delivered directly to your inbox

SUBSCRIBE

Please support AVweb.

It looks like you’re using an ad blocker. Ads keep AVweb free and fund our reporting.
Please whitelist AVweb or continue with ads enabled.