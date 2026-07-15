Lightspeed, Rotax Develop Engine-Tailored Headset Profile

Lightspeed Aviation and BRP-Rotax announced a Rotax-specific Active Noise Reduction and audio profile for the Lightspeed Delta Zulu headset on Wednesday. The setting is designed around the specific acoustic characteristics and cockpit configurations associated with Rotax 912 iS/c, 915 iS/c and 916 iS aircraft engines.

Rotax-Tailored Audio

Pilots will select either the Rotax setting or Lightspeed’s existing Signature ANR and audio profile through the Lightspeed app. Lightspeed said the new option adjusts the headset’s acoustic performance to match frequency characteristics associated with the supported Rotax platforms in order to provide clearer communication and enhanced cockpit comfort.

“At BRP-Rotax, we focus on the entire ownership and flight experience, not only the engine itself,” Marc Becker, head of aircraft business at BRP-Rotax, said. “This collaboration with Lightspeed Aviation is a smart addition to Rotax Care and brings real value to Rotax-powered pilots using the Lightspeed Delta Zulu — a cockpit audio experience tuned to the sound characteristics of Rotax engines.”

Lightspeed began working with Rotax on the profile about a year ago, according to a company presentation. The companies said the project represents the first aviation headset profile developed to optimize acoustic performance for a particular engine platform.

Rotax Care and Firmware Update

Lightspeed Delta Zulu headsets will also come with qualifying Rotax Care enrollments. The optional program extends warranty coverage for eligible Rotax four-stroke aircraft engines by three years beyond the standard warranty, or until the engine reaches time between overhaul, whichever comes first.

Delta Zulu headsets distributed through the Rotax Care program will begin arriving with the new profile installed in August.

Current Delta Zulu owners are expected to receive access through a firmware update later this fall.