Company News

McFarlane Launches Alaska Brand for Bushwheel, Airframes Lines

New operation will combine Alaskan Bushwheels and Airframes Alaska product lines under one name.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
McFarlane Launches Alaska Brand for Bushwheel, Airframes Lines
[Credit: CLP Media | Shutterstock]
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Key Takeaways:

  • McFarlane Aviation has launched McFarlane Alaska, a new brand combining the product lines of Alaskan Bushwheels and Airframes Alaska.
  • The new operation in Palmer, Alaska, will produce and support parts from both legacy brands, while also offering products from other Victor Sierra aviation companies.
  • This consolidation aims to preserve the legacy and ensure continued availability of high-quality aviation parts for the demanding Alaskan backcountry environment.
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McFarlane Aviation said Monday that it has launched McFarlane Alaska, a new brand that combines the Alaskan Bushwheels and Airframes Alaska product lines under one name. Parts from both lines will be produced and supported through the new operation in Palmer, Alaska. The Palmer location will continue serving customers locally while also offering products from other Victor Sierra aviation companies.

“I’m incredibly proud of the company we’ve built and the products that Alaska pilots have trusted for years,” Sean McLaughlin, CEO of Alaskan Bushwheels and Airframes Alaska, said. “McFarlane Alaska ensures the legacy of these great brands continues. Their commitment to quality and customer support makes them the right team to preserve what we’ve created and bring these products to even more pilots.”

Among the products identified for the McFarlane Alaska lineup are Alaskan Bushwheels, PA-18 fuselages, aluminum lift struts, wheel and brake kits and PSTOL flaps, among others.

“Alaska has one of the most demanding aviation environments anywhere in the world, and the pilots and mechanics operating there deserve parts built to that standard,” Scott Still, CEO of parent company Victor Sierra, said. “Alaskan Bushwheel and Airframes Alaska have earned their reputation over decades of real-world use in backcountry conditions. Our job is to honor that and make sure these products are around for the next generation of bush pilots.”

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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