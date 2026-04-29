Aviation News FAA and Regs

FAA Expanding Weather Camera Network

FAA expands weather cameras to improve pilot safety in remote regions.

Amelia Walsh
Verified
Edited By: Matt Ryan
FAA
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is expanding its aviation weather camera program, adding 64 new weather camera locations and 60 Visual Weather Observation Systems (VWOS) by 2028.
  • This expansion focuses on remote and weather-challenged regions like Alaska, where the program originated over two decades ago.
  • The goal is to enhance pilot safety and decision-making by providing near-real-time visual and numerical weather information, which has a proven track record of saving lives.
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The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is expanding its aviation weather camera program, adding dozens of new systems in remote and weather challenged regions like Alaska.

According to the agency, the plan includes 64 new weather camera locations and 60 Visual Weather Observation Systems (VWOS) to be installed by 2028. The goal is to help pilots make better preflight and in-flight decisions by providing up-to-date visual weather information alongside standard forecasts and reports.

Weather cameras have been part of FAA operations for more than two decades, originally developed in Alaska to address the challenges of limited weather reporting across vast, sparsely monitored regions. The system provides near-real-time images—typically updated every 10 minutes—showing conditions at airports, mountain passes, and other key flight routes.

The FAA says the newer VWOS units expand on that concept by pairing 360-degree camera views with automated surface weather sensors similar to traditional observing stations, giving pilots both visual and numerical weather data from a single location.

“Placing weather cameras throughout Alaska has saved a lot of lives, says Adam White, a past president of the Alaska Airmen Association. “The saying a picture is worth a thousand words is definitely true here in Alaska, with the weather camera program.”

The rollout of the additional cameras and observation systems is expected to continue through 2028 as part of the agency’s broader effort to modernize weather information available to pilots operating in challenging environments.

Amelia Walsh

Amelia Walsh is a private pilot who enjoys flying her family’s Columbia 350. She is based in Colorado and loves all things outdoors including skiing, hiking, and camping.

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