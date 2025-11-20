Unpermitted Cranes Close Airport Daily

Congressional interest has entered the struggle over the future of New York’s Dansville Municipal Airport as large, semi-permanent construction cranes continue to prompt runway closures and federal scrutiny.

Late last month, the situation first drew wider attention when the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA) urged North Dansville officials to address the unpermitted cranes installed by neighboring LMC Industrial Contractors, warning that the structures had already forced pilots to maneuver around them on final approach.

FAA Determination and Continuing Runway Closures

LMC uses the cranes to offload steel from rail deliveries. According to the town, the company did not obtain local zoning permits, and AOPA said the company did not originally file the required FAA notification forms.

The FAA since determined the cranes are a hazard to air navigation and, as of last mont,h was investigating whether North Dansville is violating federal responsibilities to protect its airport’s airspace.

Airport manager Rick Lafford told News10NBC the town offered LMC an alternate site away from the runway approach, but the company declined. The town has since notified LMC that it is violating zoning laws and must cease using the cranes in protected airspace within six months, while any interim crane operations require 24 hours’ notice so the runway can be closed.

In the interim, the airport is closing its runway for up to three hours each day to accommodate the crane operations, Rick Lafford, the airport’s manager, said.

“When the notice from the FAA came down that this was a hazard, the behavior changed, but it didn’t stop,” Lafford said. “We close the runway for them when they ask us to close for up to 3 hours a day, and we’re watching what the behavior is.”

According to AOPA, LMC at one time managed the airport itself.

“AOPA is aware that LMC previously held the management contract for the airport and, therefore, should have been aware of the risks associated with placing obstructions within the approach to the runway, including the obligation to comply with the FAA’s airspace evaluation process,” Sean Collins, AOPA’s eastern regional manager wrote in October.

Financial Pressures Raise Questions About Airport’s Future

As safety concerns continue, town leaders said they have reached out to elected officials to discuss whether keeping the airport open at all remains financially viable.

North Dansville Town Supervisor Gregory Horr told News10NBC that the airport has become a strain on the town budget.

“Without raising taxes pretty substantially, we wouldn’t be able to afford it,” Horr said.

Dansville Municipal is the only airport in the county.

Federal Airport Improvement Program grants tied to land acquisition prevent the airport from closing without FAA approval. The town has accepted more than $3.5 million of federal grants in the last 20 years.

In a statement to News10NBC, Congresswoman Claudia Tenney said her office has been in contact with local, county and federal officials and will continue assisting as the matter is reviewed.