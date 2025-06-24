Super Cub Gross Weight STC: CubCrafters

Got a Piper PA-18 Super Cub? If you do, the STC for a sizable gross weight increase STC that’s been in the works at CubCrafters is good news, especially if you carry floats, and stuff.

The STC increases the certified gross weight of eligible PA-18 aircraft from 1750 pounds to 2300 pounds. That’s more than a 30 percent increase in payload capacity. Float-equipped aircraft owners will also find this STC appealing, as the increased legal useful load makes it feasible to comfortably carry two people, fuel and bags—something often difficult or impossible under the Super Cub’s previous weight limits.

Shop Work Required

But the STC isn’t just a piece of regulatory paperwork. CubCrafters says extensive overhaul work is required for the aircraft to be eligible for the 2300-pound gross weight increase, including a structurally upgraded airframe, new wings and landing gear assemblies, a 180-HP engine with a stronger engine mount and specialized aerodynamic devices—like tail strakes and vortex generators.

The company said these enhancements were designed and tested to modernize Piper’s original Super Cub design, with performance and safety in mind. Refurb projects for PA-18 models has been brisk as these aircraft age, with strong owner demands for utility and modernization, including engine and avionics mods. CubCrafters is offering this STC to customers as part of total aircraft overhauls done through its own factory services department in Yakima, Washington, but also intends to package the STC with the required structurally upgraded parts and assemblies for use by external third-party aircraft maintainers and restorers.