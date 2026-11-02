Aviation News Flight Safety

FAA Orders DA40 Door Inspections After In-Flight Separations

New airworthiness directive affects nearly 1,000 U.S.-registered Diamond aircraft.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
FAA Orders DA40 Door Inspections After In-Flight Separations
A Diamond DA40 at Holloman Air Force Base. [U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Turner]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • The FAA has issued an airworthiness directive for all Diamond DA40, DA40 F, and DA40 NG aircraft models due to multiple reports of passenger doors separating during flight.
  • This directive, affecting nearly 1,000 U.S. airplanes, mandates initial inspections of door latches and related components, revised operating procedures, and corrective actions to address potential failures.
  • The FAA clarified that the unsafe condition is not limited to older models, affecting even the latest DA40 NG, and rejected arguments that secondary safety latches resolve the issue.
See a mistake? Contact us.

The FAA has issued a new airworthiness directive covering all Diamond DA40, DA40 F and DA40 NG aircraft following multiple reports of passenger doors separating during flight. Published Monday, the directive affects an estimated 987 U.S.-registered airplanes and requires inspections, updated operating procedures and corrective actions to address potential door-latching failures.

Door Separation Reports

According to the FAA, Diamond Aircraft attributed some incidents to improperly secured passenger doors coupled with attempts to then latch them in flight. Diamond has not identified a definitive cause for the other instances.

The FAA warned that a separating door could damage the aircraft’s structure, potentially leading to loss of control in-flight. Similar concerns prompted FAA action in 2010 following 31 reported door separations involving earlier DA40 models.

Three commenters asked the FAA to exclude newer aircraft from the directive, arguing that updated secondary safety latches addressed the problem. The agency rejected those requests.

“The FAA, in working with Transport Canada and DAI, has determined that the secondary safety latch does not resolve the unsafe condition and that the unsafe condition is not limited to older serial-numbered airplanes,” the agency stated. “The Model DA 40 NG is the latest model, and it has experienced several occurrences of door separation.”

Required Inspections

The directive will go into effect on Dec. 7 and requires operators to revise their aircraft flight manuals and complete initial inspections within 100 flight hours or 100 days, whichever comes first. Required checks vary according to aircraft time in service and include door latches, safety hooks, hinges, springs and related components. Operators must also install placards and perform applicable corrective actions, including component replacements when necessary.

The FAA estimates that the initial inspection will cost approximately $331 per aircraft, plus $85 for flight manual revisions. Certain findings may require additional inspections or repairs, including replacement of the gas spring or safety hook assembly. The agency described the directive as an interim measure and said additional rulemaking may follow as Diamond continues investigating the underlying problem.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

0 replies

Share Your Thoughts
Sign-up for newsletters & special offers!

Get the latest stories & special offers delivered directly to your inbox

SUBSCRIBE

Please support AVweb.

It looks like you’re using an ad blocker. Ads keep AVweb free and fund our reporting.
Please whitelist AVweb or continue with ads enabled.