FAA Orders DA40 Door Inspections After In-Flight Separations

The FAA has issued a new airworthiness directive covering all Diamond DA40, DA40 F and DA40 NG aircraft following multiple reports of passenger doors separating during flight. Published Monday, the directive affects an estimated 987 U.S.-registered airplanes and requires inspections, updated operating procedures and corrective actions to address potential door-latching failures.

Door Separation Reports

According to the FAA, Diamond Aircraft attributed some incidents to improperly secured passenger doors coupled with attempts to then latch them in flight. Diamond has not identified a definitive cause for the other instances.

The FAA warned that a separating door could damage the aircraft’s structure, potentially leading to loss of control in-flight. Similar concerns prompted FAA action in 2010 following 31 reported door separations involving earlier DA40 models.

Three commenters asked the FAA to exclude newer aircraft from the directive, arguing that updated secondary safety latches addressed the problem. The agency rejected those requests.

“The FAA, in working with Transport Canada and DAI, has determined that the secondary safety latch does not resolve the unsafe condition and that the unsafe condition is not limited to older serial-numbered airplanes,” the agency stated. “The Model DA 40 NG is the latest model, and it has experienced several occurrences of door separation.”

Required Inspections

The directive will go into effect on Dec. 7 and requires operators to revise their aircraft flight manuals and complete initial inspections within 100 flight hours or 100 days, whichever comes first. Required checks vary according to aircraft time in service and include door latches, safety hooks, hinges, springs and related components. Operators must also install placards and perform applicable corrective actions, including component replacements when necessary.

The FAA estimates that the initial inspection will cost approximately $331 per aircraft, plus $85 for flight manual revisions. Certain findings may require additional inspections or repairs, including replacement of the gas spring or safety hook assembly. The agency described the directive as an interim measure and said additional rulemaking may follow as Diamond continues investigating the underlying problem.