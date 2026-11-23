The National Weather Service (NWS) discontinued its traditional text-based winds and temperatures aloft forecasts for the contiguous United States, Alaska and Hawaii earlier this month. The coded tables were retired on Nov. 3, following the shutdown of the North American Mesoscale (NAM) forecast model, which supplied the underlying data.

According to an NWS service notice, the agency retired several legacy forecasting systems and replaced them with the Rapid Refresh Forecast System (RRFS). The discontinued winds aloft tables provided forecasts of wind direction, speed and temperature at specified altitudes and locations. Pilots have long used the information to calculate flight times, fuel requirements and cruising altitudes.

Pilots Directed to Graphical Forecasts

“Please note: CONUS, Alaska, and Hawaii wind/temp tables have been discontinued with the retirement of the NAM model,” the Aviation Weather Center stated on its forecast page. “We recommend using the GFA wind and temperature forecast for higher resolution and more frequently updated data.”

The GFA platform provides interactive wind and temperature forecasts through map-based displays. Pilots can select forecast times and altitudes to view conditions along their routes. Wind forecasts are available in 3,000-foot increments up to 30,000 feet and in 6,000-foot increments above that altitude. The system also provides extended wind forecasts up to four days ahead.

Changes to Flight Planning

The GFA system was introduced in 2017 as part of a broader transition toward graphical aviation weather products. The platform also provides forecasts for icing, turbulence, precipitation and other weather conditions.