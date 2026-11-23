The Royal Air Force’s next-generation fighter could be the last crewed combat aircraft developed for the service, according to Air Chief Marshal Sir Harv Smyth. In comments published over the weekend, Smyth said advances in artificial intelligence and uncrewed aircraft could significantly change the future of military aviation. The RAF chief made the remarks in a column for The Telegraph.

“The GCAP jet is perhaps the last crewed fighter we will ever build, not because people will become less important, quite the opposite,” Smyth wrote.

Smyth said artificial intelligence and autonomous aircraft would increasingly handle dangerous missions, while human personnel would remain responsible for operational decisions and oversight. Their role would shift toward directing autonomous systems, establishing operational limits and maintaining accountability for their use.

Next-Generation Fighter Development

The aircraft, known as Tempest, is being developed through the GCAP partnership between the United Kingdom, Italy and Japan. The sixth-generation stealth fighter is expected to enter service beginning in 2035, eventually replacing capabilities provided by the Eurofighter Typhoon. In July, the three countries awarded a jointly funded $4.6 billion-pound contract (£4.6 billion) to industry joint venture Edgewing for the next phase of aircraft design. According to the British government, the program will incorporate artificial intelligence, advanced sensors and digital engineering.

Smyth also said uncrewed fighter jets would begin flying in British airspace in 2027, according to ITV News. The RAF plans to integrate autonomous aircraft alongside its existing Typhoon and F-35 fleets. The service’s Tempest specifications include software-driven flight controls, integrated communications and advanced cockpit technology. The aircraft is also being designed to support optionally crewed operations.

RAF Expands Autonomous Operations

The shift toward uncrewed combat aircraft is part of a broader British military modernization effort. The country’s Strategic Defence Review calls for a combination of crewed, uncrewed and increasingly autonomous aircraft. It also identifies crewed fighters as central to future air defense operations until artificial intelligence and autonomous systems reach sufficient levels of capability and reliability. The government has allocated £300 million toward developing a new autonomous combat aircraft, while continuing investment in the Typhoon, F-35 and Tempest programs.