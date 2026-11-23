A malfunction in Delta Air Lines’ automated weight-and-balance system disrupted flights across the country Sunday, Nov. 22, resulting in more than 1,600 delays during the busy Thanksgiving travel period. According to ABC News, the outage affected a system used to calculate aircraft loading and ensure that departing flights remain within weight and balance limits.

Ground Stop Issued in Atlanta

The airline requested an FAA ground stop for flights bound for Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Delta’s primary hub. The restriction lasted approximately one hour before transitioning to a ground delay program. Both measures were lifted before noon, according to local reporting. The FAA confirmed that the disruption was unrelated to its air traffic control systems.

“Delta teams are using manual workarounds this morning to safely get flights departed while work continues to restore automation,” the airline said in a statement Sunday.

Operations Restored

Delta confirmed that its automated weight-and-balance systems were operational again by Sunday afternoon. The airline said the outage was not caused by a cyberattack. Approximately 49% of its flights experienced delays exceeding 15 minutes, although some disruptions were attributed to weather. Delta said it was rebooking affected passengers and providing meals, hotel accommodations and refunds where applicable.

The disruption followed a similar system outage at United Airlines on Nov. 16 that temporarily delayed departures nationwide. That incident affected applications used for pilot communications and final aircraft weight calculations. Both incidents occurred shortly after an unrelated FAA telecommunications failure prompted a nationwide ground stop on Nov. 13.