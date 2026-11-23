The Modern Skies Coalition, representing more than 60 aviation organizations, is urging Congress to approve at least $30 billion in additional funding for air traffic control modernization before the end of the year. In a Nov. 23 letter addressed to congressional leaders, the coalition called for lawmakers to complete the fiscal 2027 appropriations process and provide funding for controller staffing and training.

Funding Push Follows Nationwide Ground Stop

The letter follows the Nov. 13 ground stop that temporarily suspended departures nationwide after telecommunications problems disrupted FAA operations. The coalition cited the incident as an example of the need for continued investment in aging ATC infrastructure. Congress previously approved $12.5 billion for modernization in 2025, and annual funding for the FAA’s Facilities and Equipment account has increased from approximately $3 billion to $4 billion.

“Modernizing our nation’s ATC system is a national imperative,” the coalition wrote.

The group said improvements to infrastructure and technology would support aviation safety and efficiency while maintaining the flow of passengers and cargo throughout the National Airspace System.

Coalition Calls for Oversight

The coalition also urged Congress to avoid another government shutdown, warning that interruptions in federal funding negatively affect FAA safety activities and modernization efforts. The letter called for continued congressional oversight of the multiyear program, including greater transparency regarding expenditures and implementation progress.

“However, Congress must continue to hold the FAA accountable through regular oversight and by requiring transparency on spending and progress,” the coalition wrote.

The request comes as the Department of Transportation seeks a separate $50.1 billion investment for ATC technology, control centers, towers and airport infrastructure. That proposal was submitted to Congress on Nov. 17.