APP Jet Center and Sheltair announced Monday that they have reached an agreement to combine their fixed-base operations into a 23-location network across the United States. The combined business will operate under the Sheltair brand and will be led by APP Jet Center CEO Mark Johnstone. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed in the deal announcement.

Combined FBO Network

Sheltair currently operates 17 FBO locations, including 14 in Florida and additional facilities in Savannah, Georgia; Denton, Texas; and Broomfield, Colorado. The company was founded in 1963 by Jerry Holland and has remained under family ownership. APP Jet Center operates facilities serving markets including South Florida, Washington, D.C., the San Francisco Bay Area and Denver. The agreement follows Bain Capital’s acquisition of APP Jet Center earlier this year and its subsequent purchase of Sheltair from the Holland family.

“This is a transformational step for our business,” Johnstone said.

He added that the combined network would expand the company’s geographic reach and provide additional opportunities for employees and customers.

Ownership Transition

“I am excited to see what the next chapter holds for Sheltair,” said Lisa Holland, the company’s president and CEO.

Holland said finding a successor that would maintain the company’s culture and values was an important consideration in the ownership transition.

Bain Capital said it plans to pursue additional investments in hangar capacity and facilities across the combined network. The agreement follows a series of private equity investments in FBO operators, including Apollo’s investment in Atlantic Aviation earlier this year. The companies have not announced a closing date or detailed plans for changes to existing FBO operations.