The FAA temporarily halted flights bound for Chicago O’Hare International Airport on Monday after an air traffic control staffing shortage affected the facility responsible for managing arriving aircraft. The ground stop began at 10:40 a.m. Central and was lifted by approximately 12:15 p.m., according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

“The FAA is briefly pausing flights into Chicago O’Hare International Airport due to staffing constraints at Chicago Terminal Radar Approach Control (TRACON),” the agency said in a statement to NBC Chicago. Further details about the staffing problem were not immediately available.

Flights Delayed During Holiday Rush

The ground stop required affected flights destined for O’Hare to remain at their departure airports until the restriction was lifted. Flights departing O’Hare continued operating, although departure delays averaged approximately 15 minutes during the disruption, according to NBC Chicago. More than 170 flights had been delayed at O’Hare as of 11:55 a.m., but it was unclear how many were directly attributable to the ground stop. The interruption occurred during the opening days of the Thanksgiving travel period.

Ongoing Controller Staffing Concerns

Chicago TRACON has faced staffing shortages in recent months. In a March letter to FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford, Illinois Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth said the facility had 77 controllers against a staffing target of 102. The senators also raised concerns about staffing at O’Hare’s control tower and Chicago Center, urging the agency to prioritize additional personnel and infrastructure improvements.

The incident comes amid the FAA’s ongoing efforts to address controller shortages nationwide. The agency launched an expanded recruitment campaign earlier this year as part of an effort to rebuild staffing levels. On Monday, a coalition of more than 60 aviation organizations also urged Congress to approve additional funding for air traffic control modernization, staffing and training.