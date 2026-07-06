Delta A319 Reports Firework Strike

A Delta Air Lines Airbus A319 arriving from Atlanta was inspected at Chicago Midway International Airport Saturday night after the crew reported a fireworks mortar struck the aircraft during its approach. Delta Flight 1076 landed safely shortly after 8:30 p.m. local time on July 4 after departing Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, according to the FAA.

Crew Reports ‘Big Bang’

“We just had a firework hit our plane,” the pilot told air traffic controllers, according to audio cited by CNN. “We’re just hoping it was just a mortar that went off underneath, but definitely felt a big bang.”

The aircraft was between about 200 to 250 feet AGL when the crew reported the incident. Air traffic control audio cited by CNN also indicated controllers had received “multiple reports” of similar encounters as aircraft were arriving at Midway during Fourth of July fireworks activity in the area.

Aircraft Inspected After Landing

The aircraft was carrying 52 passengers and six crew members.

Delta said there were no reported injuries, and mechanics who inspected the Airbus A319 did not find damage. The FAA said it is investigating the incident.