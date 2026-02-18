Aviation News

Delta Flight Returns After Passenger Incident Near Cockpit

Aircraft landed safely at Houston Hobby before continuing to Atlanta.

Matt Ryan
Edited By: Zach Vasile
[Credit: Delta Airlines]
Key Takeaways:

  • A Delta Air Lines flight from Houston to Atlanta returned to the airport shortly after departure due to a passenger disturbance near the flight deck.
  • Houston police reported the passenger attempted to access the flight deck, while Delta clarified the individual approached crew and passengers but did not make contact with the flight deck itself.
  • The flight landed safely back in Houston, where law enforcement took the suspect into custody, with no injuries reported.
A Delta Air Lines flight returned to Houston shortly after departure Wednesday morning following a disturbance involving a passenger near the flight deck. Police were called to William P. Hobby Airport at about 5:38 a.m., the Houston Police Department said, in response to reports that a passenger attempted to access the flight deck of Delta Flight 2557, a Boeing 717 carrying 85 passengers and five crew members, bound for Atlanta.

Pilots declared an emergency and returned to Houston, where the flight was met at the gate by law enforcement, according to KHOU 11. Police said the suspect was taken into custody and no injuries were reported.

Delta said the individual approached crew members and other passengers but “did not make contact with or attempt to access the flight deck.”

“The safety of our customers and crew is paramount, and Delta has zero tolerance for unruly behavior,” the airline said in a statement.

Houston police have not released additional details about the passenger or said whether charges are expected, and the airline said it would defer further comment to law enforcement.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

