Delta Flight Returns After Passenger Incident Near Cockpit

A Delta Air Lines flight returned to Houston shortly after departure Wednesday morning following a disturbance involving a passenger near the flight deck. Police were called to William P. Hobby Airport at about 5:38 a.m., the Houston Police Department said, in response to reports that a passenger attempted to access the flight deck of Delta Flight 2557, a Boeing 717 carrying 85 passengers and five crew members, bound for Atlanta.

Pilots declared an emergency and returned to Houston, where the flight was met at the gate by law enforcement, according to KHOU 11. Police said the suspect was taken into custody and no injuries were reported.

Delta said the individual approached crew members and other passengers but “did not make contact with or attempt to access the flight deck.”

“The safety of our customers and crew is paramount, and Delta has zero tolerance for unruly behavior,” the airline said in a statement.

Houston police have not released additional details about the passenger or said whether charges are expected, and the airline said it would defer further comment to law enforcement.