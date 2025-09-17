Aviation News

Delta Partners With Maeve Aerospace on Hybrid Regional Aircraft

Partnership between Delta and Maeve Aerospace is the latest of a stream of aviation sustainability announcements from the industry in recent weeks.

Matt Ryan
Maeve Aerospace Hybrid Regional Aircraft
[Credit: Maeve Aerospace]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • Delta Air Lines partnered with Maeve Aerospace to develop a hybrid-electric regional aircraft (MA EVE Jet) aiming for up to 40% fuel and emission reduction.
  • This collaboration is Delta's fifth Sustainable Skies Lab partnership, furthering its net-zero emissions goal by 2050.
  • Delta will provide operational expertise to ensure the aircraft's commercial viability in the US market.
  • The partnership complements Delta's other sustainability initiatives, including electric taxiing technology development.
Delta Air Lines has announced a partnership with Netherlands-based Maeve Aerospace to accelerate the development of its hybrid electric MAEVE Jet for regional routes. The airline said the aircraft design will help reduce fuel consumption and emissions by as much as 40 percent when operating on conventional jet fuel. It said that further reductions may be possible when using sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). 

The collaboration marks Delta’s fifth partnership within its Sustainable Skies Lab, part of the carrier’s broader strategy to reach net-zero emissions by 2050.

As Maeve’s North American airline partner, Delta will contribute operational expertise to help guide the aircraft’s design toward commercial viability. The MAEVE Jet features a five-abreast, single-aisle configuration intended to bring narrowbody economics and comfort to short-haul operations. 

“Delta is proud to collaborate with Maeve to help shape the next chapter of regional aviation and accelerate progress toward a more sustainable future of flight,” Kristen Bojko, Delta’s vice president of fleet, said.

Maeve Aerospace Chief Technology Officer Martin Nuesseler said the partnership will help tailor the aircraft for U.S. operations. 

“It’s a privilege to have Delta as a partner in the development of groundbreaking technologies and processes,” he said 

The agreement also extends Delta’s work on ground operations, including its partnership with Green Taxi Aerospace to develop electric taxiing technology aimed at reducing fuel burn and emissions during airport operations.

This announcement comes the same day as oneworld partners including American Airlines announced an SAF investment fund, as well as a European Commission announcement that would allocate about €100 million worth of EU Emissions Trading System (ETS) allowances to help 53 airlines bridge the cost gap when purchasing SAF. It also follows the announcement of a hybrid-electric regional airliner joint project in Europe last week between ATR and the EU’s Clean Aviation Joint Undertaking program.

Several of these moves could be related to U.N. prioritization of a new global emissions deal for airlines, which the head of IATA spoke with reporters about early on Wednesday.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

