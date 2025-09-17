Delta Partners With Maeve Aerospace on Hybrid Regional Aircraft

Delta Air Lines has announced a partnership with Netherlands-based Maeve Aerospace to accelerate the development of its hybrid electric MAEVE Jet for regional routes. The airline said the aircraft design will help reduce fuel consumption and emissions by as much as 40 percent when operating on conventional jet fuel. It said that further reductions may be possible when using sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).

The collaboration marks Delta’s fifth partnership within its Sustainable Skies Lab, part of the carrier’s broader strategy to reach net-zero emissions by 2050.

As Maeve’s North American airline partner, Delta will contribute operational expertise to help guide the aircraft’s design toward commercial viability. The MAEVE Jet features a five-abreast, single-aisle configuration intended to bring narrowbody economics and comfort to short-haul operations.

“Delta is proud to collaborate with Maeve to help shape the next chapter of regional aviation and accelerate progress toward a more sustainable future of flight,” Kristen Bojko, Delta’s vice president of fleet, said.

Maeve Aerospace Chief Technology Officer Martin Nuesseler said the partnership will help tailor the aircraft for U.S. operations.

“It’s a privilege to have Delta as a partner in the development of groundbreaking technologies and processes,” he said

The agreement also extends Delta’s work on ground operations, including its partnership with Green Taxi Aerospace to develop electric taxiing technology aimed at reducing fuel burn and emissions during airport operations.

This announcement comes the same day as oneworld partners including American Airlines announced an SAF investment fund, as well as a European Commission announcement that would allocate about €100 million worth of EU Emissions Trading System (ETS) allowances to help 53 airlines bridge the cost gap when purchasing SAF. It also follows the announcement of a hybrid-electric regional airliner joint project in Europe last week between ATR and the EU’s Clean Aviation Joint Undertaking program.

Several of these moves could be related to U.N. prioritization of a new global emissions deal for airlines, which the head of IATA spoke with reporters about early on Wednesday.