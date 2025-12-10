DHS Plans to Purchase ICE Deportation Aircraft

The Department of Homeland Security plans to purchase a fleet of Boeing 737s to support deportation flights conducted by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, according to reports from The Washington Post. DHS will spend close to $140 million for six aircraft under a contract with Daedalus Aviation, a Virginia-based company established in 2024. DHS said the new planes are intended to reduce reliance on charter operators currently used for most ICE Air Operations flights, which support removal missions nationwide.

DHS spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin said the initiative will allow ICE to “operate more effectively, including by using more efficient flight patterns.” She added that the agency expects the plan to save $279 million in taxpayer funds.

The Post also noted that the purchase is being funded through allocations included in legislation enacted earlier this year. McLaughlin said President Donald Trump and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem are “committed to quickly and efficiently” carrying out deportation operations, while DHS officials told The Washington Post the aircraft acquisition reflects long-term planning for expanded flight capacity.

Noem reportedly began considering plans to purchase aircraft earlier this year.

Daedalus Aviation lists commercial aviation and charter services, including government-directed evacuations and international repatriations, among its offerings. According to Human Rights First’s ICE Flight Monitor report, the administration has conducted 1,701 removal flights as of Oct. 31 since the president returned to office. DHS has not released additional details on when the new aircraft are expected to enter service.