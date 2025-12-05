DOT Selects Prime Integrator of New ATC System

The U.S. Department of Transportation Thursday named Peraton, a national security firm, as the prime integrator for its nationwide effort to build what the department calls its Brand New Air Traffic Control System (BNATCS). The company will coordinate technologies and capabilities across the National Airspace System under what the department calls a first-of-its-kind procurement structure. Selection comes following a DOT request for solutions (RFS) issued in late August.

FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford said the ATC modernization initiative includes replacing legacy radar, software, hardware and telecommunications networks, as well as upgrading surveillance and automation tools across thousands of facilities. The department said it is aiming to deploy the new system in 2028.

“We are taking bold action to ensure our air traffic system is the envy of the world,” Bedford said.

🚨Major update on President Trump’s plan to build a BRAND NEW air traffic control system🚨



We JUST hired Peraton to join us in once in a once-in-a-generation opportunity to modernize our skies ⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/wHJO05GgoW — Secretary Sean Duffy (@SecDuffy) December 5, 2025

He added that completing the full program will require an additional $20 billion. The federal government has made an initial $12.5 billion investment to begin the new ATC program, funded through the “One Big Beautiful Bill.”

Current FAA data shows equipment-related delays have risen substantially in recent years, and officials say the updated ATC system—supported by new digital voice switches, radar installations, network connections and airport-level tools—will improve reliability and reduce disruptions across the NAS.

The Modern Skies Coalition, representing more than 50 aviation and aerospace groups, commended the Administration’s decision, calling the selection “a meaningful step” toward deploying next-generation infrastructure.

Peraton’s responsibilities will include coordinating deployments, managing workflows and maintaining schedule and quality benchmarks overseen by an executive steering committee of senior DOT and FAA officials. The department said the integrator contract ties profit directly to performance outcomes, with provisions for incentives and penalties.

Early priorities include transitioning remaining copper infrastructure to fiber and standing up a new digital command center, alongside ongoing work such as installing next-generation surveillance systems and developing future facilities.

The Modern Skies Coalition urged Congress to continue supporting controller staffing, training and technology investments to sustain progress toward the FAA’s goal of fielding the new system by the end of 2028.