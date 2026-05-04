Aviation News

Dream Flights To Launch Texas Tour With Restored Stearman

The nine-city tour will provide flights for nearly 100 senior veterans.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
Dream Flights To Launch Texas Tour With Restored Stearman
[Courtesy: Dream Flights]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • Dream Flights is embarking on a nine-city Texas tour from May 6 to June 9, offering free open-cockpit flights to nearly 100 World War II, Korean War, and Vietnam War veterans.
  • The flights will be conducted using the "Spirit of Texas," a recently restored 1943 Boeing Stearman that originally served as a WWII trainer and later a crop duster, undergoing a six-year, 10,000-hour volunteer restoration.
  • Since its founding in 2011, Dream Flights has provided over 8,000 complimentary flights nationwide to veterans, aiming to honor their service and make them "feel 30 years younger."
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Dream Flights is preparing to begin a Texas tour with its recently restored 1943 Boeing Stearman, with plans to provide open-cockpit flights for nearly 100 World War II, Korean War and Vietnam War veterans. The aircraft, named Spirit of Texas, will begin the nine-city tour May 6 in Georgetown and is scheduled to wrap up June 9 in Horseshoe Bay. Additional stops are planned in Pflugerville, Brookshire, Fort Worth, Lubbock, Big Spring, San Antonio and Castroville.

“This airplane once trained a generation to serve—now it honors them,” Dream Flights founder Darryl Fisher said. “Our veterans take off at 90 and land feeling 30 years younger.”

Built in 1943, the group’s Stearman was used to train military pilots at Corpus Christi-Cabaniss Field during World War II and later served as a crop duster. The aircraft was donated to Dream Flights by Texas resident and U.S. Coast Guard veteran Shelly Tumbleson before undergoing a six-year restoration in Dayton, Nevada. Dream Flights said volunteers, including A&P mechanics, put more than 10,000 hours into returning the aircraft to airworthy condition.

The Spirit of Texas is based at Dream Flights University in Castroville, where the nonprofit trains its volunteer pilots, many of whom are retired military or airline pilots. Founded in 2011, Dream Flights says it has provided flights for more than 8,000 veterans nationwide at no cost to veterans or their families.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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