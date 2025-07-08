Aviation News

Drone Strikes Texas-Flood Rescue Helicopter Causing Forced Landing

No injuries, but collision took emergency rotorcraft out of service

Mark Phelps
A rescue-and-recovery helicopter collided with a privately-operated drone while conducting emergency flood-related operations near Kerrville, Texas, yesterday (July 7). The helicopter made an emergency landing and was out of service “until further notice.” The drone was flying in violation of a Temporary Flight Restriction.

In an official statement on Facebook titled PLEASE GROUND YOUR DRONES UNTIL CURRENT FLOOD SEARCH AND RESCUE OPERATIONS ARE COMPLETE, the city wrote: “This afternoon, a private drone illegally operating in restricted airspace collided with a helicopter involved in emergency operations in Kerr County. The helicopter was forced to make an emergency landing, and a critical piece of response equipment is now out of service until further notice. This was entirely preventable.”

The statement concluded: “Temporary Flight Restrictions (TFRs) are not suggestions. They are federal airspace rules designed to protect lives during emergency situations. When you fly a drone in restricted areas, you’re not just breaking the law — you’re putting first responders, emergency crews, and the public at serious risk.”

Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps is a senior editor at AVweb. He is an instrument rated private pilot and former owner of a Grumman American AA1B and a V-tail Bonanza.

