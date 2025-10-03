FAA Temporarily Bars Drone Use Over Chicago

The Federal Aviation Administration has issued a temporary ban on drone flights across a large portion of Chicago for “special security reasons.”

The flight restriction will run from Oct. 1-12. According to the FAA alert, the restricted area covers a radius of 15 nautical miles – nearly 35 miles across – from a point near O’Hare International Airport, extending from the surface up to 400 feet. This zone reaches north to Winnetka, south to Dolton, and west beyond Interstate 294.

The 10-day ban was requested by the Department of Homeland Security as the agency increases its immigration enforcement operations in the city.

Permitted drone operations

While the notice prohibits most Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) operations, some exceptions are specified. Flights may be authorized if they are in direct support of national defense, homeland security, law enforcement, firefighting, disaster response or official event operations.

Commercial drone operators with a valid statement of work may also be authorized to fly. However, all of these exceptions require an approved Special Governmental Interest (SGI) airspace waiver from the FAA.

Violating the airspace restrictions could result in the interference, disruption, seizure, or destruction of any unmanned aircraft deemed to pose a credible safety or security threat to protected personnel or assets.