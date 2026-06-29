Drones

Report Details Counter-UAS Readiness Gaps

Survey covers airports, ports, corrections and critical infrastructure operators.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
Critical Infrastructure Reports Counter-UAS Readiness Gaps
[Credit: U.S. Army]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • A new report from DroneShield reveals significant counter-UAS readiness challenges for airports and critical infrastructure operators, primarily in detection capabilities and legal authority for mitigation.
  • Key findings indicate 70% of respondents face detection gaps, and 60% lack the legal authority to take direct action against unauthorized drones, with integration complexity and training also cited as major barriers.
  • The report emphasizes that effective counter-UAS solutions require more than technology; they demand simultaneous regulatory reform and operational integration to convert awareness into authorized, coordinated real-time action.
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Counter-drone company DroneShield released a new report Monday on counter-UAS readiness among airports and critical infrastructure operators. Many respondents cited limits in detection, authority and response planning.

The report is based on anonymized survey responses from 23 operators across North America, Europe, Africa, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East. Respondents included airport and aviation authority officials, port operators, correctional facility representatives and critical infrastructure managers.

According to the report, 70% of respondents identified detection gaps as a barrier to effective counter-UAS operations. About 60% said they lacked legal authority to take direct mitigation action against unauthorized drones, while 48% cited integration complexity and 35% cited training and preparedness.

Of the respondents, 57% reported having counter-UAS objectives that include awareness, detection, tracking and response. Another 13% described their programs as detection-focused, 13% said they were focused on awareness only and 17% reported having no formal counter-UAS plan. The report also said about 85% of respondents operate in urban or mixed-use environments, where drone activity can include commercial, recreational and unauthorized operations near aviation or infrastructure sites.

“The primary Counter-UAS challenge in 2025 is not awareness of the threat, it is the capacity to convert awareness into authorized, coordinated, real-time action.” Tom Adams, DroneShield’s director of public safety, wrote in the company’s report. “Technology investment alone will not close this gap. Regulatory reform and operational integration must advance simultaneously.”

The report comes as drone incursions at World Cup events made headlines last week. According to the Transportation Security Administration, more than 300 drones had been seized near related events as of last week.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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