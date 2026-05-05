Drones

FAA Reviews Wing Drone Delivery Expansion In Houston

The proposal would cover up to 75 sites in the Houston metro area.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
FAA Reviews Wing Drone Delivery Expansion In Houston
[Credit: Wing]
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Key Takeaways:

  • The FAA has released a draft environmental assessment for Wing Aviation's proposed expansion of drone package delivery operations in the Houston area, where it already partners with Walmart.
  • Wing plans to establish up to 75 drone "nests" in commercial areas, each housing up to 24 aircraft and serving a 6-mile delivery radius with a projected 400 daily deliveries.
  • Drones will generally fly between 150-300 feet AGL, descend to 23 feet to lower packages, use Hummingbird models with 2.7-5 lb payloads, and operate initially from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • The draft environmental assessment indicates the proposed expansion would not result in significant noise impacts or exceed Clean Air Act de minimis thresholds for generator emissions.
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The FAA on Monday released a draft environmental assessment for Wing Aviation’s proposed drone package delivery operations in the Houston area, where the company has already begun service with Walmart at five stores. Wing, a subsidiary of Alphabet, is seeking an amendment to its Part 135 operations specifications and other FAA approvals needed to expand beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) package delivery operations using its Hummingbird unmanned aircraft system.

Under the proposal, Wing would establish up to 75 drone “nests” in commercial areas such as shopping centers, large retailers and malls. Each site would house up to 24 aircraft and serve a delivery area of about 6 miles, with a projected maximum of 400 round-trip deliveries per operating day from each site.

The drones would generally fly between 150 and 300 feet AGL at a ground speed of 51 knots, descend to a 23-foot hover at the delivery point and lower packages to the ground by line. The draft EA identifies Wing’s Hummingbird 7000W-B and 8000-A as the primary aircraft, with payload capacities of 2.7 pounds and 5 pounds, respectively. Deliveries would initially take place between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m., but eventually extend to 10:00 p.m.

Wing and Walmart announced in January that Greater Houston service had launched around stores in Crosby, Katy, Houston and Kemah. The companies have also said they plan to expand drone delivery to more than 270 Walmart locations nationwide in 2027. According to the FAA’s draft EA, Wing’s proposed Houston operation would not result in significant noise impacts and generator emissions associated with the sites would not exceed Clean Air Act de minimis thresholds. Public comments on the draft EA are due by 5 p.m. Central time on June 3.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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