FAA Reviews Wing Drone Delivery Expansion In Houston

The FAA on Monday released a draft environmental assessment for Wing Aviation’s proposed drone package delivery operations in the Houston area, where the company has already begun service with Walmart at five stores. Wing, a subsidiary of Alphabet, is seeking an amendment to its Part 135 operations specifications and other FAA approvals needed to expand beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) package delivery operations using its Hummingbird unmanned aircraft system.

Under the proposal, Wing would establish up to 75 drone “nests” in commercial areas such as shopping centers, large retailers and malls. Each site would house up to 24 aircraft and serve a delivery area of about 6 miles, with a projected maximum of 400 round-trip deliveries per operating day from each site.

The drones would generally fly between 150 and 300 feet AGL at a ground speed of 51 knots, descend to a 23-foot hover at the delivery point and lower packages to the ground by line. The draft EA identifies Wing’s Hummingbird 7000W-B and 8000-A as the primary aircraft, with payload capacities of 2.7 pounds and 5 pounds, respectively. Deliveries would initially take place between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m., but eventually extend to 10:00 p.m.

Wing and Walmart announced in January that Greater Houston service had launched around stores in Crosby, Katy, Houston and Kemah. The companies have also said they plan to expand drone delivery to more than 270 Walmart locations nationwide in 2027. According to the FAA’s draft EA, Wing’s proposed Houston operation would not result in significant noise impacts and generator emissions associated with the sites would not exceed Clean Air Act de minimis thresholds. Public comments on the draft EA are due by 5 p.m. Central time on June 3.