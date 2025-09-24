Aviation News Aviation Law

U.S. Questions ICAO Safety Priorities

Duffy raises ICAO safety concerns, says group must return to core mission.

Matt Ryan
U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy speaks at a DOT engagement earlier this year. [Credit: Sean Duffy/Facebook]
Key Takeaways:

  • U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy criticized the ICAO for expanding beyond its core mission of safety and security, focusing on social programs and climate initiatives instead.
  • Duffy linked future U.S. support for ICAO to the organization's commitment to reform and refocusing on its primary mandate.
  • The U.S. opposes new international levies on premium travel, arguing they undermine the global air transportation system and contradict ICAO principles.
  • The U.S. stance contrasts with views from the European Union, which sees addressing climate concerns as integral to ICAO's overall safety and security priorities.
U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy on Tuesday criticized the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) for what he described as straying from its primary mission and urged reforms to refocus on safety and security. 

Speaking at the group’s triennial assembly in Montreal, Duffy said the United Nations aviation body has “extended itself far beyond its proper mandate—wasting critical resources on social programs or climate financing initiatives that have nothing to do with the safety, security and efficiency of the global air transportation system,” Reuters reported. 

He also said that U.S. support for ICAO in the future will be weighed against how the country views the organization’s progress towards reform.

The remarks came as ICAO members debated environmental goals, including ones related to a 2050 target of net zero emissions. Apostolos Tzitzikostas, European commissioner for sustainable transport and tourism, told the assembly that, given the interconnectedness of the many issues surrounding the aerospace industry, addressing climate concerns remains consistent with ICAO’s safety and security priorities. 

“None of these elements can be viewed in isolation,” Tzitzikostas said. 

The United States also raised objections to new international levies on premium travel proposed by the Global Solidarity Levies Task Force, which France, Kenya and Barbados have endorsed. In a working paper, the U.S. argued the fees would “undermine the integrity and efficiency of the global air transportation system.” Duffy added that such charges are “at odds with ICAO principles… Why should international air transportation be singled out?”

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

