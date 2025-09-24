U.S. Questions ICAO Safety Priorities

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy on Tuesday criticized the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) for what he described as straying from its primary mission and urged reforms to refocus on safety and security.

Speaking at the group’s triennial assembly in Montreal, Duffy said the United Nations aviation body has “extended itself far beyond its proper mandate—wasting critical resources on social programs or climate financing initiatives that have nothing to do with the safety, security and efficiency of the global air transportation system,” Reuters reported.

He also said that U.S. support for ICAO in the future will be weighed against how the country views the organization’s progress towards reform.

The remarks came as ICAO members debated environmental goals, including ones related to a 2050 target of net zero emissions. Apostolos Tzitzikostas, European commissioner for sustainable transport and tourism, told the assembly that, given the interconnectedness of the many issues surrounding the aerospace industry, addressing climate concerns remains consistent with ICAO’s safety and security priorities.

“None of these elements can be viewed in isolation,” Tzitzikostas said.

The United States also raised objections to new international levies on premium travel proposed by the Global Solidarity Levies Task Force, which France, Kenya and Barbados have endorsed. In a working paper, the U.S. argued the fees would “undermine the integrity and efficiency of the global air transportation system.” Duffy added that such charges are “at odds with ICAO principles… Why should international air transportation be singled out?”