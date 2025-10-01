FAA to furlough 11,000 employees in shutdown

The Federal Aviation Administration said on Tuesday that more than 11,000 employees, about a quarter of its staff, will be furloughed as the U.S. government enters a shutdown, according to Reuters. Airlines and travel groups have warned that the loss of personnel could strain the aviation system, with controllers and security officers required to stay on duty without pay.

The FAA has about 45,000 employees and is short nearly 3,800 controllers. While prior shutdowns forced the agency to suspend hiring and training, officials told Reuters those activities will continue. The Transportation Security Administration also said 50,000 officers will remain at checkpoints without pay. In 2019, missed paychecks led to rising absences and longer wait times at major airports.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said about 25 percent of its 400 staff will be furloughed, though it will still retain the ability to launch accident investigations.