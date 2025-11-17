Duluth Awarded $20 Million For New Tower

Duluth International Airport is moving closer to replacing its 1950s-era air traffic control tower following an announcement Monday that the U.S. Department of Transportation will provide a $20 million federal grant for the project. The funding marks a significant step toward modernizing one of the oldest operational towers in the country.

Federal Support Builds Momentum

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy toured the aging facility in August.

“We’d play Atari back in the 80s, right? Old school. That is like rockstar technology compared to what they are using here,” Duffy said following the tour.

Despite its age, the facility has seen a rise in traffic of around 10 percent year-over-year.

“Managing a mix of commercial flights, Air National Guard missions, and flight training operations across a complex runway layout demands top-tier facilities,” FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford said. “This new tower will give our controllers what they need to keep operations safe and efficient as the airport continues to serve the region.”

The FAA previously awarded Duluth $16.8 million through the Airport Terminal Program, bringing federal contributions much closer to the total project cost of $66 million. Minnesota’s state legislature also awarded the project a $10 million cash allocation earlier this year in June. At the time, the airport said the state cash allocation brought the project’s funding up to $33.2 million.

I am pleased to announce that I've successfully secured $20 million in federal funding for a new air traffic control tower at Duluth International Airport with the help of @SecDuffy. This investment connects the Northland to the world, supports our economy, boosts safety, and… — Pete Stauber (@RepPeteStauber) November 17, 2025

Congressman Pete Stauber (MN-08) said in a statement Monday that the Duluth tower project needs an additional $10 million beyond the new $20 million federal grant.

The existing tower, the third-oldest in the nation, has seen increased air traffic in recent years. FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford said that Duluth handled more than 150,000 flights last year, with traffic continuing to rise through 2025.

Project Moves Toward Construction

A firm construction timeline has yet to be announced for the new tower project. Even so, the U.S. Department of Transportation said the latest federal allocation will allow the project to move forward in a single construction phase. It estimates that conducting the project in this way will lead to savings of more than $5 million by eliminating the need for phased work.

The announcement comes as officials have also said selection of a primary contractor for completing an overhaul of the larger U.S. air traffic control system is coming in a matter of weeks.