Aviation News

Trump: ATC Overhaul Contract Coming Within Six Weeks

President Donald Trump said the government will issue contracts within six weeks to retool the nation’s air traffic control system.

Matt Ryan
Donald Trump says ATC overhaul contract expected in six weeks
[Credit: The White House via YouTube]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • President Trump announced plans to replace the current air traffic control (ATC) system, criticizing past modernization failures and aiming for a new, "best" system despite expected high costs.
  • A contract for a "prime integrator" to manage the 3-4 year ATC overhaul, involving two phases (replacing outdated technology and establishing new centers), is expected to be awarded within six weeks, with four companies competing.
  • The FAA will implement a 10% reduction in flights at 40 major airports, beginning Friday, a measure President Trump affirmed is solely for ensuring safety during the ongoing government shutdown.
See a mistake? Contact us.

President Donald Trump said Thursday the government will move forward with plans to replace the current air traffic control system, calling it “much worse” after what he described as failed modernization efforts under previous administrations. Speaking at a press conference, Trump said “about four” major companies are competing for the contract to install a new, nationwide system.

ATC Overhaul Contract Status

“It’ll be expensive, but we’ll have the best,” he said. “The control towers, they’ll be stripped down to the bone.”

Trump claimed that billions were wasted on past ATC overhaul projects. The new modernization contract is expected to be awarded within six weeks, he said.

The FAA issued a request for solutions (RFS) for a ‘prime integrator’ in late August. The prime integrator’s role would be to manage the planned ATC overhaul, expected to take three to four years. Offers were due on Sept. 21.

As outlined in the RFS, the overhaul would involve two main phases. The first phase would focus on replacing outdated radar, software and telecommunications networks, while the second would focus on new Air Route Traffic Control Centers and a new shared automation platform.

Comments on FAA Flight Reductions

When asked about FAA plans to cut about 10 percent of flights at major airports during the ongoing government shutdown, the president said the reductions were intended to maintain safety.

“They want to make sure it’s 100 percent safe. That’s why they’re doing it,” he said.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and FAA Administrator Brian Bedford announced the restrictions yesterday, which will limit air traffic around 40 major airports nationwide beginning on Friday.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

0 replies

Share Your Thoughts
Sign-up for newsletters & special offers!

Get the latest stories & special offers delivered directly to your inbox

SUBSCRIBE