Dynon Debuts Smaller Mode-S With ADS-B Out

New Mode-S transponder offers reduced size and weight plus full SkyView and Advanced AF integration.

Matt Ryan
Ryan Ewing

[Credit: Dynon]
Key Takeaways:

  • Dynon introduced the new SV-XPNDR-263, a TSO Class 1 Mode-S transponder with ADS-B Out capability for its SkyView HDX and Advanced AF avionics systems.
  • Based on the Trig TT23, this unit is smaller and lighter, providing 250 watts of power and full 1090 Extended Squitter ADS-B Out with an approved GPS source.
  • It retains compatibility with previous Dynon transponder mounting and electrical connections, integrating seamlessly with SkyView displays via a serial connection.
  • Priced at $2,678, the SV-XPNDR-263 is available for experimental SkyView HDX systems and comes with a three-year warranty.
Dynon introduced its new SV-XPNDR-263 on Wednesday. The unit is a TSO Class 1 Mode-S transponder with ADS-B Out capability designed for the company’s SkyView HDX and Advanced AF series avionics systems. 

Based on the Trig TT23 transponder, the new unit is smaller and lighter than earlier models, weighing 10.6 ounces and measuring 1.5 by 2.6 by 5.9 inches. It provides 250 watts of nominal power output along with TIS traffic reception in the U.S. and full 1090 Extended Squitter ADS-B Out when paired with an approved GPS position source.

The SV-XPNDR-263 retains the same mounting tray screw locations, quick-release tray design and electrical and antenna connections as previous Dynon transponders. The module integrates with SkyView HDX and Advanced AF displays through a serial connection, with control and annunciation presented on the pilot’s touchscreen interface. It operates on 9–33 volts DC and carries a three-year warranty.

Brad Thurow, Dynon president, said the transponder reflects collaboration within the Dynon Group following its expansion into the UK and Europe. 

“This now in-house expertise allowed us to bring this next-generation product to market,” he said. 

The SV-XPNDR-263 is priced at $2,678 and is available for experimental SkyView HDX systems.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

