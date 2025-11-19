EASA Publishes Final Report As EU Eyes High Altitude Regs

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) released a final report this week on emerging high altitude airspace requirements in preparation for future regulations on high-altitude operations. Developed with EUROCAE, the report updates an earlier analysis and examines expected activity above FL550, where the report said new vehicle concepts are moving toward greater sustained commercial readiness.

Rising Interest In High-Altitude Operations

The report points to rapid advances in several vehicle categories, including fixed-wing high-altitude platform systems (HAPS), stratospheric balloons, airships, suborbital vehicles and future supersonic or hypersonic aircraft. Many of these systems have progressed beyond research demonstrations, with early operational capability projected between 2030 and 2035. The analysis also notes growing European interest in stratoport and spaceport infrastructure as states position themselves to support space and stratospheric missions.

[Credit: EASA report]

EUROCAE’s findings highlight the urgency of establishing a regulatory and operational high altitude framework that keeps pace with industry growth. EASA has been tasked by the European Commission with drafting a dedicated set of EU rules, addressing safety, cybersecurity, environmental considerations and airspace management for high-altitude operations. According to the report, the effort will inform future regulatory preparation leading to an upcoming Notice of Proposed Amendment.

Use Cases And Traffic Forecasts

The assessment identifies a wide range of high altitude use cases that could stimulate operations across Europe, including connectivity, observation, satellite support services, scientific research, space tourism and future supersonic travel. Military applications and transport services linking space and Earth are also expected to contribute to demand.

The report outlines a medium-case 2035 forecast of roughly 13,000 annual supersonic flights, 120 high altitude balloon launches, 40 airship missions, 800 fixed-wing HAPS missions and 50 rocket launches. About 100 space planes or gliders could also transit the higher airspace each year, the report said.

These projections, however, carry significant uncertainty. Data collection was limited by confidentiality concerns and the early maturity of many programs, resulting in wide gaps between low- and high-demand scenarios. The report notes that competitive pressures, environmental acceptability, airspace constraints and competition from satellite services may influence long-term growth.

Regulatory And Standardization Needs

The analysis said future regulations will have wide-reaching impacts. According to the report, areas where future standards will be required include airworthiness criteria for new vehicle types, equipment and system requirements tailored to high-altitude environments, and adaptations for communications, navigation and surveillance technologies. Additional needs are expected in traffic management, cybersecurity and environmental performance, particularly for future supersonic aircraft.

According to the report, stakeholders are already calling for harmonized standards to support predictable global operations. As EASA prepares its draft regulatory package for 2027, EUROCAE said it stands ready to provide technical standards that will enable safe and efficient integration of high-altitude operations into European airspace.