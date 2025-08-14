Elroy Air’s Chaparral VTOL Achieves Flight Milestone

Elroy Air marked an advancement in unmanned cargo aviation with its Chaparral C1—a hybrid-electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing (VTOL) prototype—successfully completing its first transition to forward flight, the company announced Thursday.

Since July 31, Elroy Air has conducted three flights in which the Chaparral autonomously lifted off vertically, accelerated to transition speed, and shifted from rotor-borne lift to wingborne forward flight. Each flight ended with a controlled vertical landing while the prototype reached speeds up to 70 mph during the tests.

“This is one of the most technically complex phases of VTOL flight, requiring careful autonomous orchestration between all control systems and a detailed understanding of the specific aerodynamics and structural dynamics of the aircraft,” said Elroy Air CEO Andrew Clare.

According to Elroy Air, the Chaparral combines features of both helicopters and airplanes in its design. Its hybrid-electric powertrain drives eight vertical lift propellers and four forward cruise propellers, while a turbogenerator recharges the batteries in flight. This setup allows vertical takeoff like a helicopter but enables efficient wingborne cruise like a traditional airplane.

Designed for middle-mile cargo and military resupply missions, the Chaparral can carry up to 300 pounds over distances of 300 statute miles. Its hybrid-electric system reduces operational and capital costs compared with piloted helicopters and eliminates risk to personnel in hazardous environments. The aircraft can also recharge batteries in flight and provide extra power for payload operations, enhancing flexibility and turnaround speed.

Elroy Air said a 25-mile demonstration flight is scheduled for later this month.