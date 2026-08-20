Aviation News

Embraer Automatic Takeoff System Nears Certification

Brazilian regulator expects to approve E2TS by October.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
Embraer Automatic Takeoff System Nears Certification
[Credit: Embraer]
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Key Takeaways:

  • Brazil's ANAC expects to certify Embraer's Enhanced Takeoff System (E2TS) for its E2 commercial aircraft family by October.
  • The E2TS automates aircraft rotation and optimizes initial flight trajectory, aiming to reduce runway length, decrease pilot workload, and improve takeoff performance from short runways.
  • The certification process is in its final stage, with ANAC having participated in development and testing, and discussing approval with U.S. and European aviation authorities.
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Brazil’s National Civil Aviation Agency (ANAC) expects to certify Embraer’s automatic takeoff system by October, according to Reuters reporting published Tuesday. ANAC President Tiago Chagas Faierstein said the certification process is in its final stage. The Embraer Enhanced Takeoff System, or E2TS, is being developed for the company’s E2 family of commercial aircraft.

Automatic Rotation

E2TS is designed to automate the aircraft’s rotation and optimize its initial flight trajectory during takeoff. Embraer says the system can reduce the required runway length and decrease pilot workload. Although the system is meant to automate much of the takeoff process, a flight crew would still continue to supervise the operation and intervene if necessary.

ANAC has participated in the system’s development and certification testing. Agency Director Roberto Honorato told CNN Brasil earlier this month that regulators had recently observed testing under crosswind conditions and evaluated the system’s operation and the pilots’ responses. ANAC’s 2026 strategic plan also identifies development of certification requirements for E2TS as one of the agency’s aircraft certification objectives.

Short-Runway Performance

Embraer introduced E2TS at the Farnborough International Airshow in 2024. The company says a more precise rotation and climb profile can allow additional payload or fuel when runway performance limits an aircraft’s takeoff weight. Embraer has estimated that the system could provide an additional 350 nautical miles of range for an E2 operating from London City Airport.

ANAC is also discussing the system with certification authorities in the U.S. and Europe, according to Reuters. Brazilian approval would precede any authorization needed for operators in other jurisdictions.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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