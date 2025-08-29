Embraer Delivers 2,000th Business Jet 

Embraer has eclipsed the milestone of delivering its 2,000th business jet, the company announced on Thursday. The accomplishment was reached when the company delivered one of its Praetor 500 aircraft to an undisclosed flight department during a ceremony at Embraer’s Executive Jets Customer Center in Melbourne, Florida.

In announcing the achievement, president and CEO of Embraer Executive Jets Michael Amalfitano cited technological innovation in the company’s Praetor family of aircraft as a central reason for Embraer’s continued growth.

“This milestone cements Embraer’s position as a global leader in business aviation and serves as a testament to the popularity of our Praetor family of jets, especially among major corporate flight departments,” Amalfitano said. “Both the Praetor 500 and Praetor 600 have become aircraft of choice for their disruptive technology and unmatched performance, demonstrating the confidence these corporations place in Embraer.”

The Brazilian aircraft manufacturer’s executive aviation department has seen an average compound growth rate of 14 percent since the delivery of its first business jet in 2002.

In 2024, one in every three small and midsize cabin jets delivered was an Embraer aircraft, per the company’s press release.