Embraer Lobbies for Tariff Relief

Executives press for reinstatement of zero-duty rule after 10 percent levy.

Matt Ryan
An E175
An E175 [Credit: United Airlines]
Key Takeaways:

  • Embraer is in talks with Brazilian and U.S. officials to restore zero tariffs on its civil aircraft trade.
  • Embraer has already absorbed 20% of the $65 million impact from the current 10% tariff and maintains its full-year outlook.
  • Embraer plans to invest $500 million in U.S. operations, potentially creating 5,500 jobs by 2030, and explore local KC-390 assembly.
  • Reinstating zero tariffs would boost Embraer's 2025 results and strengthen its market position.
Embraer told investors during its second-quarter earnings call that it is conducting “advanced conversations” with high-level officials in Brasília and Washington to restore the zero-tariff status that governed its civil-aircraft trade for more than 45 years. President and CEO Francisco Gomes Neto said the company supports 13,000 U.S. jobs today and expects to create another 5,500 by 2030 through planned investments. He also highlighted an $8 billion trade surplus in favor of the U.S. market.

On the call, Chief Financial Officer Antonio Carlos Garcia said Embraer had fully factored the 10 percent tariff into its 2025 forecasts, with about 20 percent of the expected $65 million impact already absorbed. He noted supplier costs have remained stable and that the company’s full-year outlook is unchanged. Garcia added that logistical work-arounds such as free-trade zones and temporary imports have helped shield customers from the duty.

Embraer said it plans to invest an additional $500 million in U.S. operations and to explore local assembly of its KC-390 transport if a U.S. Air Force contract materializes. Gomes Neto said such a move would add roughly 2,500 American jobs. Executives said reinstating a zero-tariff environment would deliver upside to 2025 results and strengthen Embraer’s position in the regional-jet market and beyond.

