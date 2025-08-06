Embraer Lobbies for Tariff Relief

Embraer told investors during its second-quarter earnings call that it is conducting “advanced conversations” with high-level officials in Brasília and Washington to restore the zero-tariff status that governed its civil-aircraft trade for more than 45 years. President and CEO Francisco Gomes Neto said the company supports 13,000 U.S. jobs today and expects to create another 5,500 by 2030 through planned investments. He also highlighted an $8 billion trade surplus in favor of the U.S. market.

On the call, Chief Financial Officer Antonio Carlos Garcia said Embraer had fully factored the 10 percent tariff into its 2025 forecasts, with about 20 percent of the expected $65 million impact already absorbed. He noted supplier costs have remained stable and that the company’s full-year outlook is unchanged. Garcia added that logistical work-arounds such as free-trade zones and temporary imports have helped shield customers from the duty.

Embraer said it plans to invest an additional $500 million in U.S. operations and to explore local assembly of its KC-390 transport if a U.S. Air Force contract materializes. Gomes Neto said such a move would add roughly 2,500 American jobs. Executives said reinstating a zero-tariff environment would deliver upside to 2025 results and strengthen Embraer’s position in the regional-jet market and beyond.