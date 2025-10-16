Aviation News Flight Safety

EU Air Accident Fatalities Declined in 2024

Eurostat data shows continued improvement in aviation safety across the bloc.

Matt Ryan
Key Takeaways:

  • Fatalities in EU air accidents involving EU-registered aircraft dropped to 91 in 2024 (from 121 in 2023), with airplanes being responsible for the majority of these deaths.
  • Non-commercial flights accounted for the vast majority (91.2%) of all fatalities, while commercial air transport represented a significantly smaller proportion (3.3%).
  • The total number of people seriously or slightly injured in air accidents also decreased to 214 in 2024 (from 229 in 2023), reflecting an overall decline in air accident casualties within the EU civil aviation sector.
Fatalities in European Union air accidents dropped in 2024, with 91 people killed in incidents involving EU-registered aircraft, down from 121 the previous year, according to new data released by Eurostat on Wednesday. The statistics show airplanes were responsible for the majority of deaths (74), followed by sailplanes (10), helicopters (6) and balloons (1). No fatal accidents or injuries involving unmanned aircraft were recorded for the second consecutive year.

Non-commercial flights—including business, demonstration, instructional and relocation operations—accounted for most fatalities, representing 91.2% of the total. Specialised operations such as agricultural flights or aerial photography made up 5.5%, while commercial air transport accounted for just 3.3%. Eurostat described the data as part of its ongoing effort to monitor aviation safety across member states and published the figures alongside its detailed Air Safety Statistics in the EU report.

In addition to fatalities, 214 people were seriously or slightly injured in air accidents involving EU-registered aircraft last year, down from 229 in 2023. About 60% of those injuries (129) occurred in airplane accidents, with sailplanes responsible for 41, helicopters for 24 and balloons for 20. The data continues to reflect an overall decline in air accident casualties within the EU’s civil aviation sector.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

