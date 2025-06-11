FAA Administrator Nominee Appears at Senate Committee Hearing

Bryan Bedford, nominated for permanent FAA Administrator, met with the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation today. If the committee agrees to proceed with the nomination, it will go forward to the full Senate to vote on confirmation. In play is administering the $12 billion budget allocated for modernizing the FAA and upgrading the National Airspace System.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex) made the opening remarks at the committee session. He cited Bedford’s credentials as an ATP-rated pilot and his experience at the helm of several airlines. Sen. Cruz said, “The FAA is sorely in need of his steady leadership. No Senate-confirmed head of the agency has completed a full five-year term since 2018. I have high expectations for transparency and intend to hold the Department of Transportation and the FAA accountable for implementing the improvements responsibly and promptly.”

National Business Aviation Association president and CEO Ed Bolen, said, “Bryan Bedford’s organizational leadership, aviation expertise, and proven track record of innovation make him an outstanding choice to lead the FAA, especially in this moment, which requires strategic planning and action on the industry’s shared goal of building a brand-new air traffic control system. We urge the committee to approve his nomination, and the Senate to swiftly confirm him so that a permanent leader is in place at the FAA to provide a sharp, consistent focus on the important work ahead.”