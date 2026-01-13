DHS Creates Drone Office, Finalizes $115M Counter-UAS Funding

The Department of Homeland Security announced a new office Monday focused on the procurement and deployment of unmanned aircraft systems and counter-drone technologies, as the agency moves to finalize a $115 million investment aimed at securing major national events.

According to DHS, the Program Executive Office for Unmanned Aircraft Systems and Counter-Unmanned Aircraft Systems will oversee efforts to address drone-related threats ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup and celebrations marking the 250th anniversary of American independence.

DHS said the investment is intended to support security operations against malicious drone operations. Early resource deployments will include operations at World Cup venues, as well as other large gatherings expected to draw significant domestic and international attendance. The department did not specify which counter-drone technologies would be deployed.

“[The office] will help us continue to secure the border and cripple the cartels, protect our infrastructure, and keep Americans safe as they attend festivities and events during a historic year of America’s 250th birthday and FIFA 2026,” DHS Secretary Kristi Noem said.

The announcement follows recent and increasing regularity of unauthorized drone activity near airports and public venues worldwide.

The new office builds on authorities granted to DHS in 2018 to detect and mitigate unauthorized drone activity. DHS said it has conducted more than 1,500 related missions since then.

Additional steps cited by the department include a request for proposals tied to a $1.5 billion counter-drone contract vehicle and recent grant funding administered by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. FEMA last month awarded $250 million to 11 states hosting World Cup matches to support counter-drone capabilities.